With Nigeria still struggling to address its dependence on food imports, a declassified American diplomatic file has revealed how former President Shehu Shagari 39 years ago deftly fended off pressure by his United States’ counterpart, Jimmy Carter, to open up the Nigerian market to American rice....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EVJvRN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EVJvRN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]