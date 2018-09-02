Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro How T.B Joshua Leads Nigeria’s Religious Tourism Drive – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
For almost three decades before popular Prophet and televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua built his 10,000-seat headquarters of his Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN at Ikotun-Egbe, a suburb of Lagos, the area was partly swamp, partly abandoned industrial estate.

Now, it is a boom town with 3-Star …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2wwEIkQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top