Since the launch of Big Brother Naija in 2006, it has garnered a huge following and created superstars. One of them – Bisola Aiyeola.
The edge Big Brother Naija gives is, that it has democratized success so anybody can become very famous. That’s why young Nigerians consider it to …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2SQmFlW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The edge Big Brother Naija gives is, that it has democratized success so anybody can become very famous. That’s why young Nigerians consider it to …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2SQmFlW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]