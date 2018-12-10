A media company who said they want female corps members, has sparked an outrage with the way they rejected a male corps member deployed to their firm.
The media company who rejected the male corps member over his gender, stated in their letter that they …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EmlJyQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The media company who rejected the male corps member over his gender, stated in their letter that they …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EmlJyQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]