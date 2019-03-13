APPLY FOR 2019 NNPC GRADUATE TRAINEE AND EXPERIENCE HIRE FOR GRADUATE TRAINEE ELIGIBILITY Bachelor’s Degree in First Class/Second Class Upper DivisionBachelor’s Degree in Second Class Lower Division and a completed Master’s DegreeHND (minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master’s Degree.Applicants must have graduated from an accredited
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2u475VG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2u475VG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]