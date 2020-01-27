You can buy bitcoin using several payment methods such as Cash, Credit Cards, etc. You can buy on notable cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase via your credit card. LocalBitcoins allows you to connect with buyers in a location to trade bitcoins using your preferred payment method. Also, there are over-the-counter exchanges where you can buy Bitcoin with cash. Lastly, you can purchase Bitcoin via Bitcoin ATMs. Blockstale provides ATMs that allow users to
buy Bitcoin with cash in Nigeria.
