Submit Post Advertise

Metro How To Check NECO Nov/Dec 2016 Results

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Feb 22, 2017 at 10:50 AM. Views count: 95

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released 2016 November /December External Senior School Certificate Examination results.

    neco candidates.jpg

    Before you proceed to check your 2016 NECO GCE result online, you have to purchase NECO result checking scratch card. Cards are available in all NECO offices.


    Steps to Check 2016 NECO GCE Result.


    1. Go to NECO result checking portal @ http://www.mynecoexams.com/results/default.aspx


    2. Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec


    3. Select your year of examination i.e. 2016


    4. Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column


    5, Enter your examination number


    6, Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2016 NECO GCE result.
     
    kemi, Feb 22, 2017 at 10:50 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments