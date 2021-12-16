siteadmin
The world’s second-largest continent is home to several countries which are rather open and friendly to gambling activities. South African and Nigeria have the most lenient laws and regulations regarding gambling, so there is no wonder why most international gambling operators serve Nigerian and South African players. In addition to South Africa and Nigeria, gambling activities of various forms are thriving in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.
Here, we focus on the Nigerian online casino gaming industry and we tell you simple tricks and tips for choosing the best Nigerian iGaming venue. Before we get there, let’s briefly examine the main regulatory framework Nigerian online casinos must follow to legally operate.
In Nigeria, online gambling activities are perfectly legal even though the main piece of legislation does not specifically mention iGaming venues.
Legal Gambling Activities in NigeriaIn other words, Nigeria may be considered a grey area when it comes to online gambling activities since the main gambling laws and regulations were devised many years before online casinos emerge on the scene.
Speaking of the main gambling laws and regulations in Nigeria, we have to mention the National Lottery Act that has been enforced back in 2005. The popularity of iGaming activities in Nigeria has grown massively since 2005 and the National Lottery Act that legalized land-based casino games, sports betting, and lotteries.
In addition to the National Lottery Act, gambling in Nigeria is also regulated by the Lagos State Lottery Law that has been enforced back in 2004 and amended four years later. The two laws established gambling regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission that are responsible for controlling the entire online gaming scene in the country.
The National Lottery Regulatory Commission is also responsible for issuing and renewing remote gaming licenses as well as, ensuring betting sites pay the Nigerian government the appropriate amount of taxes according to their gross gambling revenues.
The Lagos State Lottery Board is responsible for overseeing online gambling activities in the country alongside the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. The Lagos State Lottery Board regulates sports betting, interactive games and scratch cards, pools betting, land-based casinos, and lotteries.
As of today, the Lagos State Lottery Board only licenses land-based casinos, while the National Lottery Regulatory Commission licenses iGaming venues. Further, we take a look at the common features of the best online casinos for Nigerian players and how to find them.
Finding the Best Online CasinoAccording to statistics mentioned here, around sixty million Nigerians aged between eighteen and forty engage in sports betting activities. Many Nigerian sports bettors also engage in online casino gaming activities at a number of international gambling sites.
When looking for the right online casino for you, you need to do look into operators’ licensing and reputation. Every renowned Nigerian online casino out there is licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. If you come across an online casino that is not licensed by this governing body, avoid it.
Check Licensing and ReputationOnce you have confirmed that a Nigerian online casino has been granted its remote gaming license by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, you proceed to check its security and privacy measures employed.
Your chosen Nigerian online casino should employ the latest, the most protective SSL encryption technology. Only online casinos that are SSL encrypted can protect your private info from cyber criminals the right way. Otherwise, your private info may be at risk and this is something you definitely want to avoid.
The best Nigerian iGaming sites usually employ 256-bit SSL encryption and playing at these sites is always considered safe. When looking for the best online casino for you, make sure you go through different casinos’ responsible gambling policies.
Your chosen online casino should take care of your and other players’ wellbeing by employing cool-off and self-exclusion tools. Moreover, pick a gambling site that lets you limit the amount you can deposit in a day or week. You also want your chosen online casino to employ loss and time session limits, alongside daily and weekly deposit limits.
Check Gaming LibrariesTo enjoy the safest, most rewarding gaming experience, choose an online casino that is SSL-encrypted and that works with different software developers. Regardless of your gaming preferences, make sure your online casino offers a rich gaming selection.
Some of the best Nigerian online casinos feature hundreds of different slots, alongside live casino games, classic table games, bingo, and scratch cards. If an online casino uses NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin software, you are deemed to have a wonderful iGaming and entertainment experience.
Other Features to ConsiderSpeaking of games and gaming libraries, make sure you check whether an online casino works with a third-party testing agency. Online casinos that do RNG audits on their own or work with iTechLabs and similar third-party testing agencies offer the fairest gaming sessions. When choosing an online casino, you also want to go through different iGaming venues’ payout rates. Those whose games feature RTPs higher than 96% are definitely worth checking out.
Make sure you also check bonuses and promotions. The availability of signup, free spins, cashback, and other bonus offers make a huge difference. You also want your chosen online casino to support a variety of local payment options, alongside debit and credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, and PaySafe Card.
If you prefer gaming on the go, choose an online casino whose games are compatible with mobile devices. Finally, look for an online casino whose customer care service works around the clock and supports multiple customer care contact options.