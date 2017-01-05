Mavin records boss, Don jazzy has revealed more details about getting signed to his record label – The Mavin Dynasty.
In a series of tweet, the music producer said:
1. Talent, handwork and dedication but then again there has to be an opening to accommodate a new talent.
2. You don’t need money to get signed into Mavin.
3. Mavin contract is not a life blood oath.
However, he blasted record labels that demands money from new artistes before they sign them.
He said:
