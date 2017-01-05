Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment How To Get Signed To Mavin Records - Don Jazzy

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Kenneth Chimaobi, Jan 13, 2016. Views count: 7267

  1. Kenneth Chimaobi

    Kenneth Chimaobi Social Member Curators

    Mavin records boss, Don jazzy has revealed more details about getting signed to his record label – The Mavin Dynasty.

    Don-Jazzy-Hottest.png

    In a series of tweet, the music producer said:

    1. Talent, handwork and dedication but then again there has to be an opening to accommodate a new talent.
    2. You don’t need money to get signed into Mavin.
    3. Mavin contract is not a life blood oath.




    However, he blasted record labels that demands money from new artistes before they sign them.

    He said:


    MAVIN.jpg
     
    Kenneth Chimaobi, Jan 13, 2016
  2. christian edward

    christian edward Member

    christian edward, Nov 26, 2016
  3. Dice'milli

    Dice'milli Member

    Dice'milli, Jan 5, 2017 at 5:59 PM
