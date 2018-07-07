Metro How to get WAEC verification PIN - Naija.ng News

#1
WAEC 2018 results are coming out soon, so you should learn how you can get your WAEC verification PIN if you want to see them.

Find out all you need to know about the PIN/scratch card you need to see the WAEC online result, including where …

weac-png.157771


Read more via Naija.ng – Nigeria news. – https://ift.tt/2NvBpkN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[207]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top