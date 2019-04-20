Instead, a weight-loss plan contains a lot of fiber-rich watery, vegetables to help you feel full on few calories. Use healthy fats such as olive oil to make your own salad dressing.
Choose proteins that are low in saturated fat, such as white fish, skinless poultry, lean cuts of beef …
Read more via LIVESTRONG.COM http://bit.ly/2KQq2GQ
Choose proteins that are low in saturated fat, such as white fish, skinless poultry, lean cuts of beef …
Read more via LIVESTRONG.COM http://bit.ly/2KQq2GQ
Last edited by a moderator:[1]