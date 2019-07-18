How to protect your bank account from phishing attempts – Nairametrics

We often hear stories of people being defrauded of thousands, or even millions of Naira.
As scary as these stories sound, many people still fail to take certain precautionary measures to protect their bank accounts in order to ensure that they too don’t fall victim. As we all …
Read more via Nairametrics https://ift.tt/2M7cFB9
As scary as these stories sound, many people still fail to take certain precautionary measures to protect their bank accounts in order to ensure that they too don’t fall victim. As we all …
Read more via Nairametrics https://ift.tt/2M7cFB9
Last edited by a moderator:[0]