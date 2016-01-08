How To Sign Up For Netflix in Nigeria- A Step by Step Guide

Here's a step by step guide to sign up for Netflix in Nigeria.



1. Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Or go to the Netflix website to sign up.



Click on “Start Your Free Month.” Click on “Start Your Free Month.”

2. Select a plan and enter your payment details.

There are three different types of Netflix plans, each with its own unique feature, even though there are features that pervade all three of them.



Subscribing to any of the three plans gives:



Unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Netflix.

You can cancel at anytime and the first month is free.

You can stream from your laptop, phone or tablet.

Basic Plan (Price: US$7.99 per month)

With this plan, you can only stream from one of your devices at a time.

You cannot stream in HD or Ultra HD. Sorry.

Standard Plan (Price: US$9.99 per month)

You can stream HD videos.

You can stream from only 2 devices at a time.

Premium Plans (Price: US$11.99 per month)

You can stream in HD and Ultra HD. Cool.

You can watch on four different screens at a time.

Your free one month offer starts when you click ‘Start Membership.’ Cancel your membership at anytime during that first month and you will not be charged. Netflix will email you three days before your free trial ends to remind you.

