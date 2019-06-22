advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
World How Trump stopped US attack on Iran at last minute – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he stopped plan to attack Iran 10 minutes before set time. Trump made the disclosure on his Twitter page.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night …

trump.JPG

