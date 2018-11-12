Two men were burned to death following rumours of child abductors which spread through WhatsApp in a small town in Mexico.
The rumours were fake, but a mob burned two men to death before anyone checked....
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QBVCWW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The rumours were fake, but a mob burned two men to death before anyone checked....
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QBVCWW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]