A document obtained by SaharaReporters has revealed how Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, was suspended from practicing law in California, United States, over a case of forgery and fraud.
The document revealed that Omo-Agege committed the offence in 1995, was found guilty and suspended from …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/36hIPAl
Get More Nigeria Political News
The document revealed that Omo-Agege committed the offence in 1995, was found guilty and suspended from …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/36hIPAl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]