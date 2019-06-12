Politics How we’ll lift 100m Nigerians from poverty – Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 100 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity in the next 10 years.

Buhari disclosed this in his speech at the inaugural June 12, Democracy Day, celebration on Wednesday in Abuja, NAN reports. The President said that his administration would ensure …



