Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the killing of scores of suspected bandits, after hitting their hideout located at Tsamari in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
This is coming in the face of persistent attacks by bandits, whose activities have left to loss …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2QcpxE5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This is coming in the face of persistent attacks by bandits, whose activities have left to loss …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2QcpxE5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[9]