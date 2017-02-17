Nigerian owned Oil and Gas Company, Baywood Continental Limited has revealed its 2017 organisational goals which includes a corroboration of the government effort in generating more electricity. The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the company Chris Baywood Ibe made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos recently. Revealing the strategy, he said: ‘we are looking to upscale our operations especially, Marginal Fields, acquisition of matured Oil fields from Oil Majors and explore new frontiers in the Energy sector such as cluster power generation using abundant gas for upcoming new cities and towns.’ Speaking on the activities of militancy and how it is been managed, he explained that though the community cannot be priced in Nigeria’s bidding process, they must be catered for for the smooth running of operations. ‘We manage the community by instituting a mutual relationship, we employ them and make sure they are not utterly confronted when issues come up. The government can learn from this,’ he said.