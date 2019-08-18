Former Super Eagles hard-as-nails defender Taribo West has sensationally revealed how he and his national teammates sneaked women – both local and foreign – into camp during national assignments, Sunday Punch reports.
The former AC Milan center-back turned pastor on retirement …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Z9TLjT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The former AC Milan center-back turned pastor on retirement …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Z9TLjT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]