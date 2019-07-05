In recent years the lid has been blown off the endemic sexual abuse of women and girls in Nigeria. The pattern is always the same; a man in a dominant position (Pastor, Teacher, Lecturer, Husband, Boss), uses that power to destroy the lives of those in their charge. A situation is made worse by the wall of silence that is encouraged by society.It would be a mistake to make this just about COZA or pastors. The corporate world, government, education and all sections of our society have the same deep-rooted issues.Ask any woman in Nigeria about their experiences, and we start to understand the challenge ahead of us.We have a problem. It is time to listen to the stories and believe. If the catholic church had listened, many children would have been spared from the evil predatory hands of unholy men.Time to stop the men of god, the demi-god lecturers, the paedophile teachers, the abusive husbands, the impotent gangsters, the misguided client, the lecherous bosses and all other preditors in Nigeria.