For young people in some of the world’s most advanced countries, the career growth trajectory is always in the following order: graduate from school, move to your favourite city, land a dream job, and work towards your promotion.
For young Nigerians, however, the reality is completely different. It is not …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ZW9rmV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
For young Nigerians, however, the reality is completely different. It is not …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ZW9rmV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]