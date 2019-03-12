Vacancy HR Officer Job at PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) - Jobgurus

#1
PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client is a leading manufacturing company in West Africa, rapidly expanding to sub-saharan Africa.

The company’s focus is to bring value to all stakeholders through the best use of their resources and skills to improve every …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2T0c2sO

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top