A total of 15 universities across Nigeria with over 10,000 students will participate in an ICT competition organised by Chinese tech giant Huawei that will be officially launched today.
In a statement, Huawei said the aim of the competition in Nigeria is to cultivate local ICT talents, promote a greater …
Read more via TechCity – https://ift.tt/2O5WJME
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a statement, Huawei said the aim of the competition in Nigeria is to cultivate local ICT talents, promote a greater …
Read more via TechCity – https://ift.tt/2O5WJME
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]