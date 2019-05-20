World Huawei responds to Android ban – The Verge

#1
Fresh off the sledgehammer blow of having its Android license revoked by Google in response to US government demands, Huawei has issued its first, limited response, which leaves more questions open than it answers.

In a statement emailed to The Verge, Huawei underscores its contributions to the growth …



Read more via The Verge – http://bit.ly/2JvfRpo

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top