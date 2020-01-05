Sports Hudson-Odoi scores 1 goal and hits 1 assist for Barkley as Chelsea beat Nottingham 2-0 – Legit.ng

#1
Chelsea vs Nottingham game ended in 2-0 victory for the Premier League side as they successfully took a bold leap into the next phase after a tough FA Cup encounter on Sunday evening.

Frank Lampard made a surprising starting inclusion which saw Caballero...


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2MYybHM

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top