World Huge cruise ship crashes into tourist boat and Venice dock, 4 injured – Laila’s Blog

#1
A massive Cruise ship crashes into a tourist river boat and a dock in terrifying collission on a busy Vernice canal.

The crash led to five female tourists injured. The cruise ship hit the tourist river boat, River Countress, on a canal in Venice on …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2XkuShl

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top