Metro Hunters kill, arrest kidnappers in Taraba – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Local hunters have invaded the hideouts of kidnappers in Taraba, killing several and arresting a good number of others during the combing of forests and mountains in the state.

Though the casualty figure remains hazy as at press time, a hunter …

taraba.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2BXnZtc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top