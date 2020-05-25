Huspuppi, the Nigerian Instagram celebrity was recently arrested by the Dubai police and handed over to the FBI over wire/internet fraud and money laundering of over $350 million. It has also been reported that he was involved in a plot to defraud an unnamed premier league club of over £100 million.
Although very little was know about the source of his wealth, Huspuppi quickly gained followers in Nigeria's pop culture on social media with his outrageous display of 'wealth'. He was a must-have guest at many celebrity parties, including the wedding of Davido in Dubai.
The reaction to his arrest is mixed. From silent disbelieve from many of his close associate and benefactors in the influencer and entertainment space in Nigeria to outright condemnation.
