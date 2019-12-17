Politics Hyundai puts forward proposal to set up a manufacturing plant in Nigeria – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The President/CEO of Hyundai Engineering Company Limited today visited President Buhari and put forward a proposal to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

This was made known on the President’s twitter account (MBuhari). ”Today the President/CEO of Hyundai Engineering Company Limited visited, and …


Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Z2nKrl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top