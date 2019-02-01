The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the second Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra states, if elected.
Atiku also promised to reactivate the abandoned Warri Port as well as all the abandoned Federal Government projects in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2t0c4X2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Atiku also promised to reactivate the abandoned Warri Port as well as all the abandoned Federal Government projects in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2t0c4X2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]