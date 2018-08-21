Politics I’ll die in APC, says Adamawa governor – TheCable

Mohammed Bindow, governor of Adamawa state, has vowed to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the rest of his political career.

Bindow made the clarification at an extraordinary state executive council meeting held in Yola, the state capital, on Monday....



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2MYUZ8a

