I'll embarrass you if you fail to return govt vehicles – Akeredolu to ex-D'Gov – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

I'll embarrass you if you fail to return govt vehicles - Akeredolu to ex-D'Gov - New Telegraph

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has iterated that he will not hesitate to embarrass his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, if he fails to return the official vehicles in his possession. While vowing to press charges against Ajayi and other former political appointees who failed to return...
