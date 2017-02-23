Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has warned players of the senior national team moving to China, that players based in Europe are going to be considered ahead of them when it comes to selection of players. Brown Ideye is the latest Nigerian export to the Chinese Super League and has joined Super Eagles duo of captain John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo in China, which brings to five the number of Nigerian players who have moved to the Far East since January. Overall there are now seven Nigerian players plying their trade in the big paying Chinese league, and Rohr has warned that he will consider only a few number of players from the league. “The Chinese League is not as backward as many thought, but has moved forward from what it used to be. However, Europe is still where I feel is best for players as the level is very high”, Rohr said. “We have to consider the players in competitive leagues before looking at the players in less competitive leagues, maybe three players from China would be ideal for our squad.”