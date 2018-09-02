Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former Governor of Oyo State and governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections, has declared himself ready to continue after the tenure of the current administration in Oyo State.
According to him, his experience in politics will work in his favour as he will “hit the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wwKt1O
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, his experience in politics will work in his favour as he will “hit the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wwKt1O
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]