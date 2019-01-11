Politics I’m confident of winning the election, says Buhari – TheCable

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to work hard as he is sure of victory in the February poll.

He made this call on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the campaign council in Abuja.........



