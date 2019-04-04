President Buhari has said that he is more educationally qualified to be the President of Nigeria than his main contender in the February 23rd presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.President Buhari stated this at the electon tribunal while responding to the allegation leveled against him in the petition by Atiku that he was not qualified educationally to serve as the President. According to the former Vice President and the PDP, Presidnet Buhari lacked the requisite academic qualification to contest election for the office of the President.