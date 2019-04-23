Politics I’m Not Sleeping On Duty, Buhari Replies Catholic Bishop of Yola – Plus TV Africa

#1
Reacting to the Homily delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Rt. Rev. Fr. Stephen Mamza, who described President Muhammadu Buhari as “sleeping on duty Commander-in-Chief”, Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu believes the position of the catholic Bishop is unfair.

Shehu in a statement said there is …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2GDNYJn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top