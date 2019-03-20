Chelsea star forward, Eden Hazard, has stated he is currently focused on helping his club to win the Europa League and also challenge for next year Champions league qualification spot despite keen interest from Real Madrid in recent weeks.
According to Sky Sport, Chelsea football club …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Jm1tR8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to Sky Sport, Chelsea football club …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Jm1tR8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]