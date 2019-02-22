Entertainment I’m not under pressure to release an album – Teni – Newtelegraph

#1
Teni Apata, professionally known as Teni The Entertainer, says there is no pressure on her to release a debut album.

Despite releasing a string of hit songs in 2018, Teni says her focus is to create more “good music and have fun”. The award-winning singer-songwriter made this known …



via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2GSwae1

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top