  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment I’m ready to speak on alleged affair with Apostle Sulieman – Daniella Okeke – Laila’s Blog

#1
Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke has just revealed that she is ready to speak on alleged affair with Apostle Suleiman.

Daniella Okeke, who was once accused of having a sexual relationship with married pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has expressed willingness to address the allegations. She made this known …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2xcTtc7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top