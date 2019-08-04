Paul Pogba fears he could be priced out of a dream move to the Bernabeu – with Real Madrid facing a staggering £270million bill to sign him fromManchester United.
Madrid fear United will demand at least £150m for the 26 year-old World Cup winner who cost them £89m when …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YnUr5p
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Madrid fear United will demand at least £150m for the 26 year-old World Cup winner who cost them £89m when …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YnUr5p
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[108]