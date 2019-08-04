JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports I’m Scared Real Madrid May Not Be Able To Afford Me – Pogba – Nairaland

#1
Paul Pogba fears he could be priced out of a dream move to the Bernabeu – with Real Madrid facing a staggering £270million bill to sign him fromManchester United.

Madrid fear United will demand at least £150m for the 26 year-old World Cup winner who cost them £89m when …

paul.jpg

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YnUr5p

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[108]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top