Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has revealed that she is too young to have a boyfriend despite turning 18 and being spotted at a strip club.
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, who claimed she was too young to have a boyfriend and further stated that she was not interested in talking about her …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2PAdSjY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, who claimed she was too young to have a boyfriend and further stated that she was not interested in talking about her …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2PAdSjY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]