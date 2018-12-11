  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports I’ve Always Liked Real Madrid – Eden Hazard – 360Nobs.com

#1
Eden Hazard has revealed he’s “always loved Real Madrid” as the Chelsea forward insisted he does not want to have any regrets at the end of his career amid mounting speculation.

Eden Hazard’s contract expires in 2020 and the Belgium international has been linked with a move to Champions …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2UCo0uP

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top