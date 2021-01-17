Video I’ve been vindicated that Buhari lacked capacity to rule Nigeria – Fayose | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • I’ve been vindicated that Buhari lacked capacity to rule Nigeria – Fayose – P.M. News
  • Ekiti battles insecurity in 2021 budget, sets aside N1.4bn for Amotekun - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Reps oppose school resumption, propose three-month postponement - Punch Newspaper
  • COVID-19: Lagos Govt. extends work-from-home order to Feb. 1 – Pulse Nigeria
  • Jubril Martins-Kuye, former finance minister, is dead - The Cable
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - I’ve been vindicated that Buhari lacked capacity to rule Nigeria – Fayose – P.M. News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/17/ive-been-vindicated-that-buhari-lacked-capacity-to-rule-nigeria-fayose/
Metro - Ekiti battles insecurity in 2021 budget, sets aside N1.4bn for Amotekun - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/ekiti-battles-insecurity-in-2021-budget-sets-aside-n1-4bn-for-amotekun/amp/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&__twitter_impression=true
Metro - Reps oppose school resumption, propose three-month postponement - Punch Newspaper

https://t.co/4OI0S3Nrdh
Metro - COVID-19: Lagos Govt. extends work-from-home order to Feb. 1 – Pulse Nigeria

https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/covid-19-lagos-govt-extends-work-from-home-order-to-feb-1/jpy5ep6
Metro - Jubril Martins-Kuye, former finance minister, is dead - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/jubril-martins-kuye-former-finance-minister-is-dead
