The Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka on Friday said he was done with the conferment of Honorary awards on him.
He said this while receiving an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters at the convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.“This is an institution where in the same …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OZD7dJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He said this while receiving an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters at the convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.“This is an institution where in the same …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OZD7dJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]