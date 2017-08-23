Leicester City star forward Jamie Vardy says he is eager to learn the very popular local Nigerian language called Pidgin English from the Nigerian players at the club. Vardy said he is keen on learning the language as that is what the Nigerian trio of Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi who are his team-mates at Leicester City usually use in communicating. The England international made this known in an exclusive interview with Nigerian online media The Cable, he however admitted that it will be difficult to learn it. ” The Nigerian players keep talking – Pidgin English you call it, right? It’s hard to understand. But I am trying to learn and speak it like they do”, Vardy told the Cable. Speaking on the impact he expect the trio to make at the club, the forward hailed the trio as great players but also asked them to improve the club by working hard to force their way into the first team plans of coach Craig Shakespeare. “They are great players. And as the team is trying to improve, that is why they are brought to the club – to help us improve.