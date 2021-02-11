✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
I Am LAYCON now showing on Showmax
I Am LAYCON, the first Showmax Original from Nigeria, is now streaming first and exclusively on the platform.
The show follows the life of Lekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, who emerged winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 as he settles into life after the show. Expect cameo appearances from his fellow BBNaija housemates, including Lilo Aderogba and Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee. Fans will also get a peek into the relationship between Laycon and his management team, which includes his brother and best friend.
Sharing his excitement over I Am LAYCON while on his media rounds, Laycon stated that fans will get to see a different side of him from the BBNaija house while maintaining his authentic self.
"It’s me, just working, living my normal life and having cameras follow me around. When you compare it to how it was in the House, it’s different because this time around, I’m around people I’m totally comfortable with. I’m just taking it one day at a time and enjoying myself."
I Am LAYCON premiered at midnight, 10 February 2021, following weeks of anticipation, with #IAmLayconPremiere topping the Twitter trends in Nigeria from around 3AM.
The show will be available to stream in 26 countries outside Africa including the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany. Other countries where I Am LAYCON will be available for streaming include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Watch I Am LAYCON first and only on Showmax at https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/le0lj5so-i-am-laycon
I Am LAYCON, the first Showmax Original from Nigeria, is now streaming first and exclusively on the platform.
The show follows the life of Lekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, who emerged winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 as he settles into life after the show. Expect cameo appearances from his fellow BBNaija housemates, including Lilo Aderogba and Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee. Fans will also get a peek into the relationship between Laycon and his management team, which includes his brother and best friend.
Sharing his excitement over I Am LAYCON while on his media rounds, Laycon stated that fans will get to see a different side of him from the BBNaija house while maintaining his authentic self.
"It’s me, just working, living my normal life and having cameras follow me around. When you compare it to how it was in the House, it’s different because this time around, I’m around people I’m totally comfortable with. I’m just taking it one day at a time and enjoying myself."
I Am LAYCON premiered at midnight, 10 February 2021, following weeks of anticipation, with #IAmLayconPremiere topping the Twitter trends in Nigeria from around 3AM.
The show will be available to stream in 26 countries outside Africa including the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany. Other countries where I Am LAYCON will be available for streaming include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Watch I Am LAYCON first and only on Showmax at https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/le0lj5so-i-am-laycon