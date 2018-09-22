As at 2010, King Wadada was seen as the next king of reggae music in Nigeria and Africa.
The reggae singer was so big that he won a Kora Award, an award which was the biggest of its kind in Africa at the time...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OEHbjT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The reggae singer was so big that he won a Kora Award, an award which was the biggest of its kind in Africa at the time...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OEHbjT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]