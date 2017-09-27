A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, has pronounced himself as a born-again politician as he urged members of the Peoples Demomocratic Party, PDP, to believe him. Mantu spoke at the ongoing declaration by Prof. Tunde Adeniran to lead the party as its national chairman slated for December 9 in Abuja. The former deputy Senate president said he had fasted for 30 days during which he said God told him the party must pick Adeniran. He said, “I’m now born again, whatever I say now is the truth. Some people came to the PDP with nothing and left with billions. We need to bring the party to the people now. We need to be sober and apologise for what we have done wrong in the past. “After fasting and prayer, I fasted for 30 days and night asking God to show me who would lead the party. God showed me Adeniran. “Let’s now look forward and make sure that we elect a credible chairman. We should make sure that nobody short-changes us at the national convention. ” - PUNCH